A Portland widow armed only with a frying pan held off the British navy

Not much is known of Alice Greely (sometimes spelled Greele). We do know she ran a tavern in Portland at the time when the British burned it down 242 years ago this week, on Oct. 18, 1775.

Greely’s tavern sat in what’s now the Portland Food Co-op’s parking lot at the corner of Congress and Hampshire Streets. It’s said she didn’t run from the British and scooped hot cannon balls off her roof with a frying pan.

After the British were done, her tavern was one of the few buildings left standing. The city and county governments were run out of her place for months afterwards.

Because the facts of the story are so thin, I wrote a song to fill in the gaps and pay tribute to the woman’s bravery. I roped my colleague Seth Koenig into helping me, with it. I hope you enjoy the tune. Feel free to sing along.

Here’s to Alice Greely.

In Alice Greely’s tavern, Portland’s men would drink their rum

With drunken boasts, they talk about the war that was to come

They’d vow to fight for liberty if there ever came the day

But little did they know the coming hell there was to pay

‘Cause in the fall of ’75, the British sailed to town

Captain Mowatt sent word ashore to everyone around

He said he’d blast the town and then put it to the torch

To bring the rebels to their knees to bow before King George

But the men they fled in wagons with everything they owned

They ran away from the coming fight, abandoning their homes

But one old widowed lady, she put every man to shame

She stood her ground, refused to run, let me tell you of her name

Here’s to Alice Greely and her gallant frying pan

She stood defending Portland while the others up and ran

May her tavern doors never close and her rum always flow free

Here’s to Alice Greely, wherever she may be

Yes, here’s to Alice Greely, wherever she may be

Mowatt kept his promise and the cannons loudly roared

That’s when Alice Greely she came striding out her door

With her frying pan in her hand, she scooped up red hot shells

From off her roof, from out her yard, and through the flames of hell

After six long wicked hours, silence fell on Mowatt’s guns

There was nothing left but ashes when the British they were done

Except for one old tavern that all alone did stand

And one old widowed barkeep, brandishing a pan

For it’s not the talk you talk while you drink your rum

It’s what you really do when finally facing down a gun

So, think of Alice Greely when you’re afraid to make a stand

And what you can do with just courage and a pan

Disclaimer: I’m not a historian. I owe everything I know to the dedicated research of those who have come before me. These character sketches and historical tidbits are assembled from multiple (often antique) sources and sprinkled with my own conjecture. I’m happy to be set straight or to learn more.