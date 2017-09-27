Have you seen this (flavorful) steer?

A rare Wagyu steer escaped from the Common Ground Fair last week and is now on the loose somewhere in Maine.

The black animal is one of only two in the state. The BDN’s Julia Bayly reports that Wagyu are “prized for their flavorful, tender, marbled meat.”

No wonder this steer jumped his stall and took off. I mean, I love compliments, but I’d run away, too, if I was described as “prized for my flavorful, tender meat.”

About five years ago, a 140-pound guinea hog broke free of a trailer on the way to slaughter up in the County. And who knows many chickens slipped away from their coups under the cover of darkness over the years, leaving behind a few stray feathers to make it look like a fox got them?

Don’t be surprised if there’s a hidden colony of escaped meat animals living upstate somewhere. Just sayin’.

What we’re talking about

A Cumberland County probate judge officially declared missing toddler Ayla Reynolds dead today. The declaration is not a surprise, coming less than a week after a hearing on this very topic, but does clear the way for mother Trista Reynolds to potentially launch a wrongful death lawsuit against the girl’s father, with whom Ayla was staying when she disappeared nearly six years ago.

Federal immigration agents have asked York County to hold a foreign-born inmate for them, but Sheriff William King said he won’t do it without a court order. The Journal Tribune’s Dina Mendros is reporting that King is the latest sheriff to challenge Gov. Paul LePage’s demand that sheriffs detain inmates past their release dates for immigration agents or face removal from office.

Before “Hamilton: An American Musical” took Broadway by storm, historical politics got a musical treatment through the one-act rock play “Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson.” The BDN’s Judy Harrison writes that South Portland’s Mad Horse Theatre Company puts on an insightful, yet rowdy and bold performance of musical. The show runs through Oct. 15.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old Standish woman they say hit and killed a 51-year-old pedestrian while driving in Westbrook Tuesday night. It was one of two fatal collisions with pedestrians in southern Maine within the last 24 hours, with another such case reported this morning on Route 26 in Poland.

The death of the latest repeal effort hasn’t ended the debate over former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Insurance provider Anthem announced today it’s pulling out of Obamacare in Maine, meaning it will no longer offer federally subsidized insurance plans to buyers in the state through the ACA marketplace. BDN Health Editor Jackie Farwell writes that Anthem is unnerved in part over the uncertainty surrounding the still politically controversial healthcare law.

Tweet of the day

From U.S. Sen. Susan Collins:

For more on Elinor Otto, read this piece in Womanthology or this one in the LA Times.

The Big Idea

Researchers now believe the mysterious Easter Island could have supported a population as large as nearly 18,000 people at one point. Scientists have long debated about the ancient people of the now-Chilean island known for its enigmatic head-shaped sculptures. But they’re now saying it could have grown enough sweet potatoes to support a population three times as large as some previous estimates.

