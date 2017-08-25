A summer sunrise in the city

A woman throws a rock into the water at the East End Beach Friday morning in an effort to keep her dog swimming forward. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)
Crickets are starting to chirp among the blooming goldenrod in grassy verges all over the city. Summer is on the wane and the calendar is dragging into toward September. I know he season of sun isn’t giving up to sweater weather just yet but I feel it slipping away.
That’s why I got up early today and had a stroll on the East End. I greeted the sun with a raised coffee cup and click of my shutter.
Get out there folks. Enjoy it while it’s here.
“Summer’s lease hath all too short a date.”
– Sonnet 18, William Shakespeare
A small bird struts along the narrow gauge railroad track Friday morning on Portland’s East End. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)
he rising sun pokes through the clouds over Great Diamond Island in Casco Bay on Friday morning. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)
A bee buzzes away from a flower in Portland on Friday morning. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)
Two women walk along the crest of the Eastern Prom in Portland on Friday morning. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)