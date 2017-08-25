A summer sunrise in the city

Crickets are starting to chirp among the blooming goldenrod in grassy verges all over the city. Summer is on the wane and the calendar is dragging into toward September. I know he season of sun isn’t giving up to sweater weather just yet but I feel it slipping away.

That’s why I got up early today and had a stroll on the East End. I greeted the sun with a raised coffee cup and click of my shutter.

Get out there folks. Enjoy it while it’s here.