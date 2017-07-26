These sad songs were making people happy today

Zack Pomerleau plays harmonica with Peter Herman on guitar in Portland’s Monument Square on Wednesday during the weekly farmers’ market. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)
Walking through the farmers’ market around lunchtime today, my ears caught a faint whiff of the blues. It was coming from up ahead. I craned my neck to see. There were two guys making music. One wailed on a plaintive harmonica and sang about his woes. The other fella kept his head down, playing guitar with his hands and a percussion rig with his feet. Funny thing was, their songs were sad but they made a whole lot of people smile.
Zack Pomerleau points at a young woman taking a photo while he plays harmonica in Portland’s Monument Square on Wednesday during the weekly farmers’ market. Pomerleau’s partner on guitar is Peter Herman. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)
The tip jar holds the days earnings at Zack Pomerleau’s feet in Portland’s Monument Square on Wednesday. Pomerleau was playing harmonica with guitarist Peter Herman. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)
Peter Herman plays guitar while Zack Pomerleau blows a harmonica in Portland’s Monument Square on Wednesday during the weekly farmers’ market. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)