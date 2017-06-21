The new theory that a serial killer may have struck in Portland

Where’s Waldo? Why, he’ll be in Portland, of course.

(No, that’s not the serial killer. More on that later.)

Waldo, the children’s book character, has traveled the world and gone back in time in his noble, decades-long quest to get lost in crowds, but he’s just now getting around to visiting Maine’s largest city.

Portland’s been getting national acclaim as a foodie and tourist destination for years now, which begs the question: Where the heck has Waldo been all this time?

Then again, isn’t that always the question with him? That, and “Has he ever washed that outfit?”

In July, several downtown Portland businesses will celebrate the Waldo books’ 30th anniversary with a scavenger hunt, inviting shoppers to search local stores for the guy and qualify for a grand prize of Waldo schwag.

Speaking of Portland businesses, there are some folks in the local business community who can now afford more Waldo gear than you can possibly imagine. Read on for news about that, as well as a theory that a serial killer may have been responsible for a 1989 Maine State Pier murder.

What we’re talking about

A Portland software company was sold as part of a $125 million deal — K1 Investment Management Inc., of El Segundo, California, announced the deal to buy the Portland-based Certify and three other companies to create the second largest cost management software company. Maine Startups Insider broke the news of the sale. Of Certify’s 140 employees, 90 are located in Portland and are expected to remain here, where they can spend July hunting for Waldo.

More than 5.5 million people have checked out this Portland food cart’s bacon-cheese-taco-lobster-roll Frankenstein’s (delicious) monster of a lunch on Facebook. You can, too.

The owner of the critically acclaimed Palace Diner in Biddeford told the BDN’s Kathleen Pierce about his plans to open a Jewish deli on Forest Avenue. “There is not a place in Portland with a full-scale restaurant and a bagel that I would want to eat every day,” Chad Conley said during Tuesday afternoon’s episode of ‘Coffee with Cooks’ on Facebook Live. Watch the video here.

The work of a serial killer — That’s what a renowned former FBI criminal profiler sees in the brutal 1989 murder of Jessica Briggs. Lawyers for Anthony Sanborn Jr., who was convicted of the killing and is working to clear his name, have filed a report by former special agent Gregg McCrary that says Briggs’ killing was sexual in nature and consistent with the behavior of a serial killer who is believed to have taken seven lives in New England from 1978 and 1987, the Press Herald’s Matt Byrne reports. McCrary is expected to testify during the July hearing over Sanborn’s bid to prove his claim of innocence. — Jake Bleiberg

Remember that $50 million state bond everybody voted on last week? The Secretary of State confirmed today that it officially passed, just as we all thought it would a month ago. Be honest: Do you actually have any idea what that money’s for? Next question: Will the state ever actually borrow the money?

Tweet of the day

From WGME, CBS 13’s Lexie O’Connor:

The Big Idea

The latest data tells a heartbreaking story about Maine’s opioid crisis — The BDN’s Darren Fishell puts the latest data from the Health Care Cost & Utilization Project into searchable charts and graphs for your exploration. The takeaway? Maine is second only to Massachusetts in its rate of opioid-related ER visits, the drug is most harming Mainers in their prime adult years of 25-44, and hospital visits are increasing at similar rates across all income brackets.

