5.5 million people have watched these Maine guys make bacon-cheese-taco lobster rolls

This Thrillist Facebook video of the fellows from the Portland-based Highroller Lobster Co. food cart talking about — and preparing — a lobster roll using a bacon-and-cheese taco shell has been passed around on social media and watched 5.5 million times and counting.

Highroller owner/chef Andrew Gerry explains how the food mashup came into existence:

“We were making lobster grilled cheese with bacon on the inside, and we were putting so much cheese inside of our sandwiches that they were overflowing onto the flat top and crisping up. So we figured, ‘Why not make a taco shell out of it?'”

Highroller can often be found serving up the grub on the corner of Commercial and Pearl streets, if that video makes you hungry. The lobster for Highroller’s rolls comes fresh out of nearby Casco Bay, Gerry says, so it doesn’t get much fresher.