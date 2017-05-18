Record breaking heat and “a chilling effect”

Good evening from the BDN Portland office on Congress Street. Tonight the Sanborn case has rolled into a First Amendment fight; it’s hot out; and panhandlers got to work anyway.

What we’re talking about

First Amendment fight — Maine Public and WGME-TV are fighting subpoenas for recordings from April newscasts related to the ongoing legal push to clear Anthony Sanborn of a 1992 murder conviction. Sanborn’s lawyer filed motions with a Portland court seeking to have a judge order the broadcasters to turn over “all broadcast materials generated and/or utilized during production” of a news segment interviewing the former-prosecutor who handled Sanborn’s trial for the 1989 murder of Jessica Briggs. The unusual motions have the potential to have “a chilling effect” on the Maine media’s ability to gather and report the news, according to the two broadcasters, and pit their First Amendment rights against the claims of a man who has spent nearly three decades behind bars for a murder he maintains he did not commit.

Record-breaking heat hits Portland — After an extended stretch of cool, wet weather, today’s heat felt like a simmering pan of extra foam latte to the kisser. We easily topped the 1949 record of 82 degrees. At 3:30 p.m. the mercury was still reading 91 degrees. — Troy R. Bennett

Panhandlers get to work — On Thursday, Pete LeRoche worked his way along the shore of the back cove picking up trash as part of the city’s recently launched program to give panhandlers day jobs, the Press Herald’s Randy Billings reports. LeRoche is one of four people participating in the Portland Opportunity Crew, which will run as a pilot program for the next several months. The program was based similar initiatives elsewhere in the country, and despite the heat LeRoche seemed to think it was going well. “It’s helping me get my work ethic back, it’s helping with my self esteem, and I get fed,” he said.

$850,000 — That’s the amount that the family of the late lawyer Daniel Lilley is alleging that a former bookkeeper embezzled from his law firm, the Press Herald’s Edward Murphy reports. The civil suit alleges that in a little over four years Jaime Butler wrote herself checks adding up to the lofty sum. She’s been given a court order not to move assets out of state.

Arrest in Munjoy Hill shooting — A 17-year-old Portland boy was arrested on gun and drug trafficking charges related to a dispute that occurred late last week around 184 Congress St., Portland police said Monday. The teenager, whose name was withheld because of his age, is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated trafficking in crack cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to submit to arrest, according to Lt. Robert Martin. He was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center and the incident remains under investigation.

Go fly a kite — Or at least watch someone else fly one. Saturday is the 8th annual Bug Light Kite Festival over in South Portland. Members of the Nor’easters Kite Club and KONE (Kites Over New England) will lend their expertise and offer a “How to Fly a Kite” workshop, kite demonstrations, bol racing and a candy drop for the kiddos. The club will also have a kite hospital to help with kite assembly and fixes. — Troy R. Bennett

Tweet of the day

Technically from yesterday, but like Darren Fishell BDN Portland is pleased to welcome our own Seth Koenig back from service overseas:

The Big Idea

Roger Ailes dead at 77 — Hate him or love him, the Fox News founder was a giant of American media and politics.

