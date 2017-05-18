Record heat hits Portland

How hot was it in Portland today? Hot enough to break an 82 degree record set in 1949. It was almost 90 by noon. This afternoon, around 3 p.m., it was 91 degrees.

Most Portlanders I spoke with today were taking it in stride and welcoming the sun after a stretch of cold, damp days.

According to WGME 13, tomorrow will start out warm and sunny again but winds will pick up and cool things a bit by afternoon. Skies will be sunny and more seasonable through the weekend.

Enjoy it, folks. Maine summers don’t last long.