Police in one of Maine’s largest cities will wear body cameras

Tonight: body cameras; naked people reading things onstage; and one of Portland's longest-serving bartenders is calling it quits to maybe drive for Uber.

What we’re talking about

South Portland police will start using body cameras — Jake Bleiberg reports:

The Police Department recently received a shipment of two dozen WatchGuard cameras that on-duty officers will begin wearing in the coming weeks, Chief Edward Googins said.

The cameras will help police gather evidence and record interactions with the public, according to a statement from the department, and may help evaluate complaints of police misconduct. …

The department made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday morning and will be holding a public meeting to answer questions about the cameras on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

After 42 years, this Portland bartender is leaving the business — maybe for Uber — Howie Chadbourne of Howie’s Pub on Washington Avenue is selling his out-of-the-way watering hole and moving on to a new chapter of his life. What are some new careers he’s considering? “Construction or driving for Uber,” he told Kathleen Pierce.

Naked people reading things onstage — Got your attention? On Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, Space Gallery on Congress Street is hosting an event that promises to bring together “a kaleidoscopic literary salon of disrobed readers to bare their sex and share radical text.” The only rules are no photos and no rude comments. — Troy R. Bennett

Sounds of summer — The first outdoor concert of the Thompson’s Point 2017 season will be announced Thursday at 10 a.m. The only hint the State Theatre is giving is it is not an American band. There will be up to 15 shows on the point this summer. Stay tuned.

Portlanders share their New Year’s resolutions — In 2017, Mayor Ethan Strimling wants to borrow millions to renovate four aging Portland elementary schools; local historian Herb Adams wants to see more housing built that is affordable; and Judy Katzel of Catholic Charities wants Portland to “continue to be an open, kind, and welcoming city.” The Phoenix’s Francis Flisiuk reports on these and other prominent Portlanders’ hopes and resolutions for 2017. — Jake Bleiberg

Merchants perturbed by panhandling — Downtown business owners are tired of panhandlers making “residents, workers and tourists feel unsafe,” the Press Herald’s Randy Billings reports. Portland Downtown, a nonprofit trade group, is convening a committee of local merchants to discuss how to address the issue and “explore best practices across the nation.” Portland already outlaws aggressive panhandling and lost a civil rights case over another attempt to ban it. There was even a play about the court case. — Jake Bleiberg

HOME Catering Co. on Spring Street closed its retail location this week — The West End gourmet grab-and-go spot will become all catering all the time. The snug shop located between Bao Bao Dumpling House and Little Tap House announced on Facebook: “We’d like to extend our tremendous gratitude to all of our customers. It’s been a pleasure seeing your faces everyday. This was not an easy decision but we feel it is what is best for the business moving forward. We look forward to catering all of your needs from here on out.” — Kathleen Pierce

Tweet of the day

From Tim Schneider:

(You have to click on his tweet to see the full chart from SNL Energy, an energy industry publication.)

The Big Idea

‘Manufacturing jobs are returning to some places. But these jobs are different.’ — Ted Mellnik and Chris Alcantara of The Washington Post report:

The nation shed manufacturing jobs at a steady pace over most of the last quarter century. A combination of trade deals, automation and economic recessions sent the number of manufacturing jobs plummeting, with 6 million jobs being lost by 2011.

But since then, about half a million jobs have been regained.

They’re not the same jobs that left. They’re not coming back everywhere, or even in the same places where jobs were lost. The map of where products are made in this country is being redrawn.

