Look out below, here come the sleds

(Clockwise, from top) Mane Nour detects danger ahead while jetting down the hill at Payson Park in Portland on Saturday during the WinterKids Welcome to Winter Festival; sledders traverse the hill where there was just enough snow; Kyle Randall of the Gear Hub gets Maria Silva, 7, on ice skates for the first time; Rob Stiles of Long’s Board Shop in South Portland demos a snowboard trick. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)
WinterKids is a Maine-based nonprofit that helps children develop healthy lifelong habits via fun, outdoor winter activities. It works with ski mountains, teachers and outfitters, providing opportunities for children all over the state to get outside in the snow.
Wilder Henry Deniord, 8, (above left) streaks down the hill at Payson Park in Portland on Saturday during the WinterKids Welcome to Winter Festival. Brothers Elijah Moorhead, 5, and Tyrese Moorhead, 2, (above, from left) spray colors on the snow at Payson Park in Portland on Saturday during the WinterKids Welcome to Winter Festival. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)
Melissa Zelaya-Floyd and Mila Zelaya, 10, are all smiles sledding down the hill at Payson Park in Portland on Saturday during the WinterKids Welcome to Winter Festival. The youngster is visiting from Honduras and it was her first time sledding. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)
A vessel-full of kids come down the hill at Payson Park in Portland on Saturday in a whitewater raft during the WinterKids Welcome to Winter Festival. WinterKids puts on the annual event dedicated to getting children active outdoors during the cold months. (Troy R. Bennett | BDN)