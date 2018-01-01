All the weeks in Portland History

Well, it’s over. My year of looking into Portland’s history, week-by-week, has come to an end. It was a lot of work to pull it together ever week but it was so worth it. I learned a lot and had a ball doing it. Now my noggin is stuffed with obscure facts about this city. I hope yours is, too.

Thanks for watching and reading. Also, thanks to my editors for letting me dive into this and to Maine Memory Network for giving me access to their vast repository of indexed images.

Here they are, all 46 This Week in Portland History posts and videos I made in 2017.

FEBRUARY

MARCH

APRIL

MAY

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

NOVEMBER

DECEMBER