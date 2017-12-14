A Christmas Mystery in Portland: Where’s Longfellow’s scarf?

It’s a Portland holiday tradition like the tree in Monument Square, the fancy lights and the menorah at City Hall. I’m talking about Longfellow’s scarf and present. Every year, somebody — nobody knows just who — puts a toasty muffler around the statue of poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. They also leave a gift in his lap.

But this year, it’s missing.

If I knew who invented or took care of this yearly secret operation, I’d ask them what’s up. So, I need your help.

If anybody knows anything about this, or why it’s not happening this year, please send me an email at tbennett@bangordailynews.com or call me at 207-200-NEWS.

I won’t have to unveil your secret identity, but we all want to know what’s going on.