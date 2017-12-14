A Christmas Mystery in Portland: Where’s Longfellow’s scarf?

Home, , ,
By

It’s a Portland holiday tradition like the tree in Monument Square, the fancy lights and the menorah at City Hall. I’m talking about Longfellow’s scarf and present. Every year, somebody — nobody knows just who — puts a toasty muffler around the statue of poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. They also leave a gift in his lap.

But this year, it’s missing.

If I knew who invented or took care of this yearly secret operation, I’d ask them what’s up. So, I need your help.

If anybody knows anything about this, or why it’s not happening this year, please send me an email at tbennett@bangordailynews.com or call me at 207-200-NEWS.

I won’t have to unveil your secret identity, but we all want to know what’s going on.

Where is Longfellow's scarf?

Where is Longfellow’s scarf?

 

Troy R. Bennett

About Troy R. Bennett

Troy R. Bennett is a Buxton native and longtime Portland resident whose photojournalism has appeared in media outlets all over the world.