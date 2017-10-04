Poll: Public confidence in the press is… increasing?

You like me! You really like me!

Well, maybe not me, personally. And maybe not you, specifically. But across the country, people are becoming increasingly confident in the press. And this comes despite tireless work to cast aspersions on journalists and blast everything that doesn’t fit a given person’s world view as “fake news.”

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that as politicians have ramped up attacks against the credibility of the press, the strategy has actually started to backfire a bit. Public confidence in the press has risen from 39 percent to 48 percent since Donald Trump was elected president last November.

Here are some news stories from around Maine you can have confidence in.

What we’re talking about

An independent auditor found that Long Creek Youth Development Center failed to meet three of the 39 rape prevention standards required by federal law when audited last spring. The juvenile corrections facility made necessary changes, which included staff and inmate trainings, and was found to be in compliance during a return visit by the auditor last month.

Gov. Paul LePage continues to back a company that, despite having access to millions in taxpayer subsidies, has failed to pay its Maine-based suppliers and left behind a trail of debt, unpaid taxes and broken promises. Read the full report by Darren Fishell of the BDN’s Maine Focus team here.

The witness at the center of the Anthony Sanborn, Jr. murder trial reportedly told police members of Sanborn’s defense team harassed and threatened her before she recanted her decades-old testimony against him. Hope Cady’s claim that she saw Sanborn brutally murder 16-year-old Jessica Briggs on the Maine State Pier in 1988 was key to the prosecution’s case against him nearly three decades ago, and her retraction of that testimony this year was crucial in Sanborn’s case for a new trial.

The University of Southern Maine theatre department is putting on a cool play in which a shoot-’em-up video game about a zombie apocalypse gives way to an actual zombie apocalypse. The BDN’s Judy Harrison writes that the production is silly and fun. The play will be performed through Sunday at the school’s Gorham campus.

Hey, do you want a bus? You can grab it in South Portland through an online auction. Starting bid is $25. It’s a 1996 Orion bus with more than 313,000 miles on it.

Portland police are looking for 57-year-old Edward Blumenthal, who they say was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 at his Preble Street home. Police say he hasn’t accessed his bank accounts since he disappeared and his cellphone has been going straight to voicemail.

A former teacher at Kennebunk High School was indicted on 14 felony and misdemeanor charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a student.

Tweet of the day

From WMTW Meteorologist Ted McInerney:

The Big Idea

Brain scientists are using smelly cheese. But not to entertain guests at fancy parties. Although they may be using it for that, too. No, they’re scanning the brains of people as they react to the polarizing odors of pungent cheeses in an effort to determine why some people find it delicious and others find it repulsive. I’m not sure why it matters, but hey: Science!

Got any interesting story ideas, suggestions or links to share? Email us at jbleiberg@bangordailynews.com or skoenig@bangordailynews.com, or tweet @JZBleiberg or @SethKoenig.

If someone forwarded you this newsletter, click here to sign up. Or just text PORTLAND to 66866. As always, like BDN Portland on Facebook for more local coverage.