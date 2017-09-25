The world didn’t end. But it’s definitely getting hotter out.

It’s been hot out, folks. For northern New England in late September, hotter than it’s ever been before.

It’s really the only noticeable local change we can tie to Sept. 23, the date doomsday predictor David Meade said the world would begin ending.

All the serious natural disasters — hurricanes, earthquakes and the like — started weeks ago. (Years, if you count the incremental ramp-up of severe weather events over time.)

So if Saturday was the launch of the End Of Times, it was kind of “meh,” in comparison.

Feel the wrath of an extra beach day!

What we’re talking about

Gov. Paul LePage has threatened to remove county sheriffs who he feels aren’t cooperating with federal immigration agents, the BDN’s Michael Shepherd is reporting. LePage was speaking to conservative talk radio host Laura Ingraham today when he made his comments, which come just a few days after Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he would not comply with federal requests to detain inmates past their scheduled release dates without warrants.

International shipping company Eimskip is accelerating its plans to increase the frequency of its shipments through Portland. The company, which has revived shipping out of Maine’s largest city in recent years, had planned to go from approximately biweekly shipments to weekly shipments by 2020. The BDN’s Jake Bleiberg is reporting that the new plan is to go to weekly shipments starting this December.

A Portland fire station caught fire while the crew was out, according to the Portland Press Herald. The latest from the Press Herald is that firefighters left a stove on while responding to a call.

The city of Portland will be rolling out a mobile parking payment system, so people can use a smartphone app to pay for a parking spot, according to WGME, CBS 13. The system aims to be more convenient for parkers and is due to be released in a couple months.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office has determined that two Cumberland County deputies who were involved in a fatal shooting in Naples last year acted in self defense. Norman Strobel, 59, was shot dead by deputies after allegedly pointing a firearm at them. The deputies were looking for Strobel because he had allegedly violated a protection order the previous night by engaging in a violent confrontation at the camp of an ex-girlfriend in Casco.

Deering Oaks Park may seem peaceful today, but it was the once the scene of a bloody battle between European settlers and a group that included area Native Americans. That was 328 years ago this week, and the BDN’s Troy R. Bennett has details about what led to the encounter in the latest installment of “This Week in Portland History.”

In her first published remarks since a court hearing last week, Trista Reynolds said she’s not seeking money, but “justice” by lining up a wrongful death lawsuit against the father of her missing daughter, Ayla. Ayla Reynolds went missing in 2011 while staying with her father in Waterville, grabbing nationwide media attention and triggering one of the largest missing persons investigations in Maine history. Trista Reynolds is asking the court to legally declare Ayla dead, which would set the stage for a potential wrongful death suit. Police have said they believe Ayla fell victim to foul play, but have never charged anyone with a crime in the case.

Tweet of the day

From Paul Bronks:

The Big Idea

Modern humans and neanderthals may have been more similar than we previously thought. That’s the headline of a new story in Smithsonian magazine. This, surprisingly, is not a commentary on contemporary political discourse. Rather, scientists analyzing the bones of a juvenile neanderthal say they’re seeing signs the hominoids grew into adulthood slowly, like modern homo sapiens. And in both species, some never really did.

Got any interesting story ideas, suggestions or links to share? Email us at jbleiberg@bangordailynews.com or skoenig@bangordailynews.com, or tweet @JZBleiberg or @SethKoenig.

If someone forwarded you this newsletter, click here to sign up. Or just text PORTLAND to 66866. As always, like BDN Portland on Facebook for more local coverage.