Stephen King is 70. Here’s what a 7-year-old thought of his books.

It’s Stephen King’s 70th birthday, and with the Hollywood remake of “It” setting box office records, Maine’s most famous resident is as popular as ever.

The BDN’s Emily Burnham has this birthday tribute to the bestselling author, including anecdotes from locals who recall memorable run-ins with the King of Horror.

Many years ago when he was 7 years old, Tim Morse of Thomaston ran into King while out shopping with his dad in Bangor, and promptly told the writer he thinks his books are “boring.”

But the author took it in stride and acknowledged that “it’s OK, I don’t write for kids.”

Oh, wait, here’s something a 7-year-old would like: Two seal pups rescued in Maine were released back to the sea today. Ivy was rescued in East Boothbay and Azalea was rescued in Harpswell, CBS 13 reported. They were rehabilitated after having been abandoned by their mothers, then released on the beach. Awwwww…

The BDN’s Troy R. Bennett is back on the water, too. With this installment of “Paddle ‘round Portland,” he offers a sunrise canoe tour out Back Cove to the East End Beach. Watch the video and see the stunning sun-up photographs here.

City Councilor David Breneman told the Portland Press Herald Wednesday that the sales of four city-owned Bayside area lots for $4 million “is the next big step in creating a multi-use neighborhood in this part of Bayside.” The economic development committee, chaired by Breneman, voted recommend the sales the previous night. The former city Public Works lots will be redeveloped to include as many as 100 new housing units.

Trista Reynolds wants the court to legally declare her long-missing daughter dead. The disappearance of 20-month-old Ayla Reynolds in 2011 became the largest investigation in state history and attracted nationwide media attention. With the death declaration, Trista Reynolds could launch a wrongful death lawsuit against the girl’s biological father, with whom Ayla was staying when she went missing.

All nine of the 15 gubernatorial candidates who responded to a Press Herald query about a proposed York County casino said they’ll be voting against it at the polls when the time comes, and a 10th has been an outspoken critic of the plan.

The Big Idea

Can the world’s megacities survive the digital age? Smithsonian magazine tackles this question. An excerpt: “[D]igitization and crowdsourcing will actually undermine the very foundations of the megacity economy, which is typically built on some combination of manufacturing, commerce, retail and professional services.”

