Maine’s National Monument can stay.

Someone who purchased a lottery ticket at a convenience store in Chicopee, Massachusetts. The lucky person, whose name has not yet be released, is now about $443 million richer. They reportedly won second largest lottery prize in United States history.

But are they really that lucky? What about the stories of lottery winners quitting their jobs, blowing their money on gold-plated nonsense and eventually waking up to find their lives in shambles?

Turns out it’s mostly myth. A 2004 study found that nearly 86 percent of American lottery winners keep working, most in the same job.



But winning the lottery may not make you happy. And it definitely won’t make you better informed.

SCOOP: The Monument can stay. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is recommending that President Donald Trump keep Maine’s year-old Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, BDN’s Nick Sambides Jr. first reported today. “Nothing dramatic” would change with the monument, a source briefed on the plan told the BDN. Zinke is trying to “thread the needle” and craft recommendations that satisfy all parties involved in the controversial monument, the source said.



BDN outdoors editor John Holyoke has a look at what that will mean.

Jamestown Canyon virus. Even as summer wanes, this virus one more reason to lather on the bug repellent. It comes with symptoms including fever, body aches, neck stiffness and first showed up in Maine in mid-July, when it sickened a Kennebec County man. Over the last week, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention identified two more cases of the mosquito-carried disease, BDN health maven Jackie Farwell reports.Thanks mosquitoes. We really needed another rare-ish disease to worry about.

Business owners see a crisis downtown. Along with some residents, local business people told the Portland City Council Wednesday that the problems caused by aggressive panhandlers, people with mental illness and those getting drunk or high are getting out of hand, the Press Herald reports. Councilors were sympathetic but said the culprit is state-level cuts to mental health care. “It’s an issue that, frankly, the Portland City Council can’t solve on its own,” said Councilor Nicholas Mavodones.

Portland to Brunswick for $3 flat. As of today, the the Metro BREEZ bus service is making express runs between Portland, Yarmouth, Freeport, and Brunswick. On weekdays the bus will make 14 trips between Portland and Brunswick between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. On Saturdays, it’ll make six trips between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Zero-Growth Gentrification. That’s what The Portland Phoenix is calling the city’s boom of high-end property development with relatively little population growth. While that’s an interesting idea, some of the claims in the article are questionable: namely the contention that “the peninsula is effectively a food desert.” That just doesn’t match up with the many grocery stores on the Portland peninsula.

The Big Idea

Two percent. That’s the proportion of American citizens that the New York Times fould would qualify to immigrate to the U.S. if they had to enter under Trump administration’s proposed skills-based system of scoring immigration applications. This reporter scored 28 on the immigration test, two points shy of what’s needed to come to this county.



