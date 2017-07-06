A mystery solved. Maybe.

Good news, everyone: They found Amelia Earhart.

Researchers came across this previously misfiled photograph in the National Archives, taken in the Marshall Islands. They don’t know when it was taken, but it’s black-and-white, so that narrows it down to “a long time ago,” which also happens to be the exact same time when the famed aviatrix disappeared.

If you look very closely at the center of this picture, you see a white person facing away from the camera. And although this person’s face is impossible to make out, Amelia Earhart was also white. The plot thickens.

And then there’s this important clue, which only a trained investigator could spot. Here’s an excerpt from the Washington Post coverage:

“The figure seated on the dock is wearing pants, much like Earhart often did, [investigator Shawn] Henry noted.”

Pants?!? (Wait… I’m also a white person who often wears pants… does that mean I’m Amelia Earhart? The evidence is impossible to overlook…)

All joking aside, they called in some photography and facial recognition specialists and found that one of the other guys in the picture looks a lot like Earhart’s navigator, Fred Noonan, so although the Earhart likeness is hard to argue, some of the other context clues in the picture make it a more compelling case.

These researchers believe that during Earhart’s fateful 1937 attempt to circumnavigate the globe, she ran out of gas over the central Pacific and had an emergency landing in the Marshall Islands, where she and Noonan were apprehended by Japanese soldiers and later died in their custody.

Don’t worry, there was some news worth reading about in Maine today, as well.

Chef Max Brody, a globe-trotting farm-to-table pioneer who was most recently seen in Portland at HERO, has plans to convert this historic Buxton farmhouse into a dining destination. The BDN’s Kathleen Pierce interviewed Brody about his plans. Interestingly, the chef dined with the great Julia Child as a youngster and his mother is a prolific cookbook author. Brody is also a white person who often wears pants, so we cannot rule out the possibility he may be Amelia Earhart.

This Maine woman played professional baseball once upon a time. The Portland Press Herald’s Glenn Jordan has this profile of 81-year-old Maxine Simmons, of Camden, who was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at tonight’s Portland Sea Dogs game, honoring the 25th anniversary of the movie “A League of Their Own.” During her one season in the famed All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in 1954, Simmons (then Drinkwater) led all second basemen in fielding percentage. Simmons told Jordan the players were required to wear dresses and skirts, which means she was definitely not Amelia Earhart. (OK, I’ll stop now.)

A local water taxi has been ordered to stop lugging freight out to the Casco Bay islands. WMTW’s Paul Merrill has this report, in which water taxi operator Gregory Bergman says he was issued a cease-and-desist letter from an attorney representing the Casco Bay Lines ferry company. Bergman says he’s been helping customers bring groceries and all sorts of other things that might qualify as “freight” to the islands for 15 years without any complaints, but the ferry line is arguing that freight transportation is regulated by the Public Utilities Commission, and Bergman’s customers are only allowed to bring carry-on items on a water taxi.

More details have emerged in the case of a triple murder in Madison. Police say the gunman fatally shot his wife and son before going down the road to kill a third victim, who he believed to be having an affair with his wife, according to the third victim’s son. The gunman, who allegedly also shot and injured a fourth victim during the course of the rampage, was later confronted and fatally shot by police.

Hey, remember that budget gridlock that shut down the state government for three days? And just ended less than 48 hours ago? Yeah, that was just the prequel. Republican Gov. Paul LePage and Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon are ramping up the rhetoric for a partisan fight over the supplemental budget now.

Human flesh isn’t as nutritious as you might think, if you’re the sort of person who sits around thinking about eating people. Scientists studying cases of ancient cannibalism have determined that eating humans would have been a far less efficient source of nutrients than the bigger game which was available at the time, like the now-extinct woolly rhinos and auroch oxen. So that means when people were eating other people back then, they probably had reasons for doing so beyond simple survival. Such as: They didn’t like them. Or: They really did like them.

