The Old Port Festival is this weekend! — This annual, family-friendly party in the downtown runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine. Arts and crafts, live music and other activities. There’s a lot to see. Here’s one suggestion for how to plan your day:

Start at the Casco Bay Eye Ferris wheel, down by DiMillo’s On the Water restaurant.

Go see fast-rising country singer Morgan Wallen as he takes the stage at Middle and Temple streets at 12:30 p.m. Listen to his single, “The Way I Talk,” on YouTube .

Bring the kids to see the Circus Maine show at 2 p.m. at Post Office Park.

Go from there to the stage at Commercial and Dana streets to see a music showcase featuring Yard Sail, the five-piece all-girl band which won the Maine Academy of Modern Music’s SLAMM competition this year. See the group play “White Teeth” at Port City Music Hall on YouTube .

Round out your day by listening to Armies, the rock/pop dream-team led by local siren Anna Lombard and Rustic Overtones frontman Dave Gutter, which performs at 4 p.m. at Fore and Silver streets. Listen to a few of their songs on their website .

Maine Medical Center adds a building in Westbrook — Portland-based Maine Medical Center announced today it has acquired the One Riverfont Plaza building in Westbrook, where it will consolidate and house its electronic medical record-keeping systems and administrative offices currently scattered around eight different southern Maine locations. The purchase price was $10.75 million.

District 5 race kicks off — But the current city councilor will not be running in it. David Brenerman, 66, today told BDN Portland’s Jake Bleiberg that his officially part-time, modestly compensated council seat has become a full-time job that has taken him away from his family and business. Rather than running, Brenerman said he’s endorsing Kimberly Cook to represent District 5 in city government. She’ll likely be running against at least one other candidate. Quinn Gormley, an employee of the Health Equity Alliance and president of the Maine Transgender Network, has already filed a candidate registration form to run in District 5.

New doughnut shop opens Friday — Goodbye Hero, hello HIFI. Vacant for close to a year, the snug space at City Center that once sold succulent rotisserie chicken is hawking doughnuts — some made with beer. And that is far from all. George Howell Coffee is on tap and your mornings just got sweeter. Urban Eye has the scoop.

An oversight group publicized a crisis at Long Creek — And after it did so, Gov. Paul LePage dismantled it. The BDN’s Bleiberg and Rosie Hughes found that the governor quietly denied or let lapse reappointments of all but one of the oversight board’s members, without appointing new members, leaving the group effectively shut down. This came after the board made public a mental health crisis at the South Portland juvenile detention facility.

The origin story for humans is being shaken up — As the New York Times reports, human fossils discovered in Morocco dating back 300,000 years upend the long-held theory of a single “cradle of mankind” located in eastern Africa somewhere, and support an emerging theory that our species evolved in multiple locations across the continent.

