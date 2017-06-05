South Portland’s revered Griffin Club may get new life

A company owned by Cape Elizabeth women Penny Prior and Ginger Cote is buying South Portland’s Griffin Club, a popular Knightville hangout for five decades, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The club closed last week, considered by some a casualty of neighborhood gentrification, like Sangillo’s across the bridge in Portland.

Cote is best-known as a drummer who has toured with famous acts such as Bonnie Raitt and Emmylou Harris, and she said in a statement that “our plans [for the Griffin Club property] aren’t firm yet, but we know food and music will be part of whatever we do,” the Press Herald reported.

The Griffin Club, named for founder and longtime local sports promoter icon Eddie Griffin, has been patronized by the likes of Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams and Celtics great Dave Cowens, among others.

The property was listed for sale for just less than $600,000, although the final sale price was not publicized.