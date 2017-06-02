Abdi Ali gets bail

Good evening and happy Friday from the BDN Portland office on Congress Street. Tonight the alewives are running thick; police make an arrest in the Preble Street shooting; and we’ve got the a run down of the best dining decks in the area.

What we’re talking about

“I’m happy, man, and I’m blessed.”— Those were Abdi Ali’s feelings about being granted bail. A Somali national who became a legal permanent resident soon after coming to Maine as a refugee in 1996, Ali was arrested by ICE agents in April, in what is believed to be Maine’s first immigration arrest in a courthouse. He’s spent the intervening time in a New Hampshire jail and will be able to go home once his fiancee gather the $9,000 to posted bond. The government is still seeking to deport Ali, but he and his fiance are deeply relieved that he’ll be able to come home. “It’s a battle, but I feel like for now I can smile,” said Melissa Hair.

Watch the alewives — BDN’s Troy R. Bennett reports on one of New England’s most iconic fish:



Right now, a rocky pool behind a small waterfall on Mill Brook is thick with alewives. Their sleek, dark bodies are pointing upstream in the thousands. In ones and twos, they dart, flop and leap up the frothing, three-foot drop. They’re on their way home, to Highland Lake, where they will spawn before returning the same way, back to the sea.

They do it every year, in this secluded, woodland pool, like nature’s clockwork. The only difference this year is that they will have an audience to cheer them on.

A new trail network, opened late last year, is giving the public a chance to see the natural spectacle for the first time. The paths run beside the brook on land recently acquired by the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust. The trust was formed 30 years ago to promote healthy lands, waters, wildlife along the heavily industrialized river.

Best decks in Southern Maine — Grab a friend and a pair of shades and hit the deck. Summer in Maine is still a few weeks away, but you are going to want to know where to go when the rays hit and visitors arrive en masse. Urban Eye has the rundown on the newest decks in Southern Maine and what to order where. — Kathleen Pierce

Arrest in Preble Street shooting — Portland police have arrested a man in connection with the Tuesday shooting on Preble Street. William Ficklin, formerly of Massachusetts, has been charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, in the shooting of Russell Solak, police said.

Methadone death — A Limington man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison for providing stolen methadone to a man who died of a drug overdose, BDN legal maven Judy Harrison reports. Alfred McIntosh Jr., 45, admitted in January to burglarizing a relative’s home and stealing methadone, according to court documents. McIntosh pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute methadone. Another count of distribution of methadone resulting in death was dismissed at sentencing.

Tweet of the day

From Folger Library:

The Big Idea

“How Congress dismantled federal Internet privacy rules”— WashPo’s Kimberly Kindy reports on how Congressional Republicans killed landmark privacy regulations.

