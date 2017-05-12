Good evening and happy weekend from the BDN Portland office on Congress Street. Tonight beer camp is back; the mayor’s assistant is going to be put to the vote; and we’ve got your rundown of weekend fun.

What we’re talking about

Beer Camp comes to Portland in June — Day camp is for sissies, right? Not when the organizers are Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and the main activity is drinking beer. For the second time since 2014, Beer Camp, billed as America’s largest craft beer festival, comes to Portland June 3 and it could very well rock your summer. — Kathleen Pierce

A few things to do this weekend — No telling if the sun will shine, but at least it’s no longer February. Get out, get footloose and remember mom.

Fork Food Lab’s May Market — On Saturday the food-prenuers in Bayside’s kitchen incubator space toast the season with a spring market. Yes, there’s cold brew. Tortillas and whoopie pies? You know it. The specialty food market is alfresco from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fork Food Lab , 72 Parris St.. It’s free, but RSVP recommended.

Mother’s Day Brunch: There are many ways to impress mom on Sunday, but through her stomach is clearly the smartest. Free Street hotspot Sur Lie puts down a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday to impress the pickiest, and coolest, moms from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Run for cider — Get the ya-yas out Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Hard Cider Run put on by Urban Farm Fermentory. The 5K race through the Eastern Promenade includes bragging rights plus a complimentary glass of the good stuff. Urban Farm Fermentory is at 200 Anderson St.

The mayor’s assistant put to the vote — When the city council convenes to vote on Portland’s $345 million budget next Monday, the debate is likely going to focus on a single $69,000 item — the job of the mayor’s assistant, the Press Herald’s Randy Billings reports. City Councilor’s Belinda Ray’s proposal to cut the job has brought hefty criticism from allies of the mayor, who see it as political revenge. But it appears to have won some favor among councilors who say they didn’t support creating the job to begin with.

The magical history tour is waiting to take you away — The Maine Historical Society’s biggest event of the year happens tomorrow, May 13. The Magical History Tour is self-guided and allows people to explore historical sites in Portland that are usually closed to the public. The list of sites is kept top secret until night before. Guests are greeted by guides at each location. — Troy R. Bennett

The very odd case of the Sebago woman accused of faking cancer — Hillary McLellan, 25, was indicted May 5 on charges of swindling folks out of $10,500 by faking a cancer diagnosis, the Press Herald’s Matt Byrne reports. The cops say they then had her friends go undercover to get the scoop on her lies. — Troy R. Bennett

Tweet of the day

From WGME’s Joe Hegarty:

The Big Idea

Maternal Mortality Is Rising — Over the last 15 years maternal deaths during childbirth have risen sharply in the U.S., even as they’ve fallen everywhere else in the developed world, ProPublica and NPR report.

Got any interesting story ideas, suggestions or links to share? Email Jake Bleiberg at jbleiberg@bangordailynews.com, or tweet @JZBleiberg.

If someone forwarded you this newsletter, click here to sign up. Or just text PORTLAND to 66866. As always, like BDN Portland on Facebook for more local coverage.