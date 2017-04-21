How to get ice cream delivered on Earth Day

Good evening and happy Friday from the BDN Portland office on Congress Street. Tonight we are texting for ice cream; the AG brought civil rights charges against a Portland man; and we’ve got your lineup of Earth Day activities.

Ice cream on demand is now a thing — Order ice cream in your pajamas, from the beach or at your hip, downtown co-working office. It’s the best invention since they started delivering pizza. Greater Portland’s Rosanna’s Ice Cream hand delivers small batch ice cream via text. Try it out tonight. You are welcome. — Kathleen Pierce

Maine AG brings civil rights charges in Casco Bay racial incident — Janet Mills has filed a civil rights violation charge against a Portland man accused of yelling slurs and assaulting a group of Casco Bay High School students. Portland police arrested Jamie Hoffman, 20, in late February, after they say he yelled racial slurs at a group of students waiting at a bus stop, assaulted two students who came to their defense and brandished a screwdriver. Hoffman has pleaded not guilty in the criminal case and will now also face a civil suit seeking to bar him from going near the students and high school in the future.

Earth Day Roundup — Plant a tree, swap a bike, attend a panel discussion on green energy. Saturday is Earth Day and University of Southern Maine is stretching out the good intentions to save the planet all week. The USM Office of Sustainability is working to lighten its carbon footprint while simultaneously enriching the learning environment. You can also March for Science starting on Saturday at City Hall Plaza around 10 a.m. — Kathleen Pierce

Great vermilion flycatchers, birdman! — Maine birders are going bonkers over the second rare bird sighting in three days, the Press Herald’s Deirdre Fleming reports. On Monday six birders spotted a male vermilion flycatcher, which is native to the southwestern United States, Mexico and South America, at the Maine Audubon retreat at Hog Island in Bremen. Then on Wednesday a man spotted a fieldfare around Damariscotta. It was the first time that the thrush species, native to northern Europe and Asia, has been documented in Maine.

Record Store Day — It all started at Bull Moose in Maine. Now this vinyl celebration extends across the country. Maine Bull Moose shows include An Overnight Low at 11 a.m. in Mill Creek; Dominic Lavoie at 3 p.m. in Mill Creek; Fifth Freedom at 2 p.m. in Waterville; Weakened Friends at 2 p.m. in Scarborough and Spencer Albee at 4 p.m. in Portland. BDN Portland’s very own vinyl lover Troy R. Bennett will also perform at Vinylhaven Records in Brunswick with his group, the Half Moon Jug Band.

How tall is Maine’s tallest building? — Not very.

Salmon season — Is now, we are told by the fine folks over at Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. In the nearby Sebago Lakes Region, IFW fisheries biologist Jim Pellerin said, “It’s prime time for salmon right now.” Last week a boat out on Sebago landed a 38-inch, 22-pound togue. While the fisherman kept that fish, another of nearly the same size was also caught and released.

From GOP Media guy Rick Wilson, because #imetjared was my favorite thing on the internet this week:





“Mother of All Bombs” — Afghan writer Ali Latifi tells of his journey to the village where the United States recently dropped the largest conventional bomb in history. When he got there, they wouldn’t let him in.

