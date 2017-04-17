Maine’s original urban outfitter

Good evening from the BDN Portland office on Congress Street. Tonight we meet the Portland tailor who dressed The Boss; learn the history of a controversial statue; and Bernie Sanders is in town.

What we’re talking about

Meet Portland’s original urban outfitter — Bruce Springsteen has shopped here and so has Alec Baldwin. At Joseph’s on Fore Street, Joseph Redman has been selling men’s suits for 43 years. Setting up shop during the Ford presidency, Redman offered an alternative from the preppy, L.L. Bean-meets-hunting look that passed for men’s fashion in Maine’s largest city. The latest installment in our “Portland institutions” series explores one man’s staying power in the face of e-commerce, economic shifts and the fickleness of fashion. — Kathleen Pierce

The unquiet history of the Sea Dog family statue — The bronze nuclear family outside Hadlock Field has become a Park Avenue landmark, but 10 years ago the city nearly rejected it as insufficiently diverse and too commercial, BDN Portland’s Troy R. Bennett reports. In 2006, Sea Dogs owner Dan Burke tried to give the statue to the city, only to have it rejected by the public art committee, which figured there were already enough statues of white people on pedestals around Portland. The city council ultimately felt differently.

Portland still Berns — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez begin a nine-state tour tonight with an appearance at the State Theatre, from 7 to 9 p.m. The pair are holding the rally as part of the Democratic party’s effort to regrow its grassroots support in “purple” and “red” states, the Press Herald’s Kevin Miller reports.

Developers eyes Portland’s last farmland — Camelot Farm, a 45-acre field where until recently cattle still grazed, may soon disappear, the Press Herald’s Randy Billings reports. A group of developers has a contract to purchase the property, which is bound by the Stroudwater River, and plans to turn it into a residential subdivision with 95 single-family homes.

Things are about to get wild at the Maine State House — With 60 days to go until the close of the legislative session, a $6.8 billion problem to solve and more than 1,000 bills still stuck in committee many might think Maine legislators are in for a two month marathon. BDN statehouse bureau chief Chris Cousins knows that it’s already a sprint. “We’ve had a very slow run up here, and we are clearly at the point where we need to be working much more than we are,” said House Minority Leader Ken Fredette, R-Newport.

‘Tales of deportation’ — Over the weekend, the BBC picked up the story of Abdi Ali, the permanent resident who immigration agents arrested in a Portland courthouse earlier this month. Ali is one of many long-time U.S. residents who are facing deportation under the Trump administration’s more aggressive immigration enforcement policies, the British broadcaster reports.

Tweet of the day

From darth:™, in case you missed the 16th anniversary of “Donnie Darko”:

The Big Idea

Immigrant arrests up almost 33 percent under Trump — Between January and mid March U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 21,362 immigrants, a 32.6 percent increase from that period in the last year of the Obama administration. Most of those arrested were convicted criminals, but the arrests rate of immigrants with no criminal record also more than doubled. That change, Maria Sachetti of the Washington Post writes, is “the clearest sign yet that President Trump has ditched his predecessor’s protective stance toward most of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.

