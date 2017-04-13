Good evening from the BDN Portland office on Congress Street. Tonight a convicted murder is out on bail after 25 years in prison; South Portland considers becoming a “sanctuary city”; and ICE arrests a Naples man.

What we’re talking about

‘They basically told me what to say’ — Twenty-five years after Anthony Sanborn Jr. was found guilty of murdering another teenager, he has been granted release on bail. A Cumberland County Court judge decided Thursday to allow Sanborn to be released on a $25,000 cash or surety bond after a key witness at Sanborn’s 1992 trial recanted her earlier testimony in a packed courtroom. Hope Cady told the court that, contrary to her original testimony, she did not witness the killing of 16-year old Jessica Briggs, that she had been forced into testifying by Portland police detectives and a state prosecutor, and that Sanborn deserves to go free.

Munjoy Hill developer goes off peninsula for live/work proposal — On a seldom used driving range up against Interstate 95, Portland developer Ron Gan wants to create modern live/work studios spread amid four buildings with an anchor brewery. “We are in a time where people can chose to live and work in Maine if they have a space like this,” said Gan, whose Riverside Innovation proposal includes two-story, loft-like studios with garage doors. “The location, on the fringe of Portland, could attract craftspeople, food growers and those doing production work from home.” One catch: Will the city sell him the land? — Kathleen Pierce

South Portland may become a ‘sanctuary city’ — The city council in Maine’s fourth most populous city will consider adopting sanctuary policies — a move that is meant to protect vulnerable immigrants but may also invite the ire of the Trump administration. On April 24, the council is set to debate a proposal aiming to block federal and state agencies from deputizing city police as immigration officers. The Trump administration has said it will cut federal funding to municipalities that don’t cooperate with immigration enforcement, but it’s unclear what funds the executive branch could legally cut.

Here’s a detailed look at how the complex issue has been playing out.

ICE arrests a Guatemalan man, longtime Maine resident — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained a Naples man Wednesday and he may now face deportation to Guatemala, the Press Herald’s Gillian Graham reports. Otto Morales-Caballero, 37, came to the U.S. alone as a teenager without legal documentation and may now be deported to a country he hasn’t seen in decades. His wife said that immigration officials had previously assured them that he would not be deported if he stayed out of trouble with the law. It’s unclear why he was arrested now.

Westbrook city council vote blocks opening of prisoner reintegration facility — The Department of Corrections and the Opportunity Alliance, a community group, have been working to ready a Westbrook house to serve as a halfway house for a handful of male prisoners released from the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, the state’s juvenile prison. The facility would have been the first of its kind in Maine and vital to ensuring that young prisoners be released into a supportive environment, according to Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick. But it may not be opening because last Monday the City Council approved a measure that prohibits this type of facility in all but one part of the city.

And yet, these Irish women persisted — On Saturday, April 15, the Irish Heritage Center in Portland opens an art exhibit commemorating the anniversary of Ireland’s Easter Uprising and the 300 brave women who played key roles in the struggle for Irish freedom. “The Forgotten Heroines of the Easter Rising” exhibit by Irish artist Betty Newman Maguire combines video, fabric and hand-thrown clay pots. Maguire has shown her work across the world, and is the recipient of many awards, public commissions and residencies in Ireland, France, Germany and America. — Troy R. Bennett

Tweet of the day

From Political Line:

The Big Idea

How about pardoning a person, governor? — The BDN Editorial Board says that instead spending time on the legally questionable fight to save a dog, Gov. Paul LePage should use the power of the pardon to save Abdi Ali from being deported to Somalia.

