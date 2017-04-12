Sea Dogs fall, still off to best start in a decade

Portland Sea Dogs third baseman Mike Olt scoops up a grounder and fires to first in an extra inning loss to the Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field on Wednesday. It was Portland's first loss of the season. Troy R. Bennett | BDN

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies handed the Sea Dogs their first loss of the 2017 season today, defeating Portland 4-3 in 11 innings at Hadlock Field. Entering the game, Portland was 5-0 for the first time since starting the 2005 season off 10-0.

In the 11th inning with one out and the score tied 3-3, Binghamton struck for three straight singles off pitcher Jamie Callahan, loading the bases. After Callahan struck out Champ Stuart for the second out, Patrick Biondi grounded a 3-2 pitch and barely beat out the throw to first by Heiker Meneses. That scored Tomas Nido and gave the Rumble Ponies a 4-3 lead.

The Sea Dogs failed to score in the bottom of the inning and lost.

Heiker Meneses, shortstop for the Portland Sea Dogs, attempts an early inning bunt at Hadlock Field on Wednesday. Binghamton later handed Portland its first loss of the year. Troy R. Bennett | BDN

On the bright side, Sea Dogs starting pitcher Teddy Stankiewicz was excellent in his second start of the season. Stankiewicz allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits in seven innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

Sea Dogs starting pitching Teddy Stankiewicz gave up three runs in seven innings of work on Wednesday in Portland. Binghamton beat Portland 4-3 in 11innings. Troy R. Bennett | BDN

The Sea Dogs are leaving town tonight to open up their first road trip of the season. They’ll face the Thunder on Thursday night in Trenton. They’ll be out of town till the middle of next week.

Portland Sea Dogs second baseman shows the umpire the ball as he calls Binghamton's David Thompson on Wednesday at Hadlock Field. Binghamton beat Portland 4-3 in 11innings. Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Portland Sea Dogs first baseman Nick Longhi celebrates a single with first base coach Mickey Jiang on Wednesday. Binghamton beat Portland 4-3 in 11innings. Troy R. Bennett | BDN

