Sea Dogs fall, still off to best start in a decade

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies handed the Sea Dogs their first loss of the 2017 season today, defeating Portland 4-3 in 11 innings at Hadlock Field. Entering the game, Portland was 5-0 for the first time since starting the 2005 season off 10-0.

In the 11th inning with one out and the score tied 3-3, Binghamton struck for three straight singles off pitcher Jamie Callahan, loading the bases. After Callahan struck out Champ Stuart for the second out, Patrick Biondi grounded a 3-2 pitch and barely beat out the throw to first by Heiker Meneses. That scored Tomas Nido and gave the Rumble Ponies a 4-3 lead.

The Sea Dogs failed to score in the bottom of the inning and lost.

On the bright side, Sea Dogs starting pitcher Teddy Stankiewicz was excellent in his second start of the season. Stankiewicz allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits in seven innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs are leaving town tonight to open up their first road trip of the season. They’ll face the Thunder on Thursday night in Trenton. They’ll be out of town till the middle of next week.