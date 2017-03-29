The Patriots’ Super Bowl trophy is visiting Maine. But probably not Portland

Good evening from the BDN Portland office on Congress Street. Here’s what’s up.

What we’re talking about

The New England Patriots’ Lombardi Trophy is coming to Maine, but there appear to be no plans to stop in Portland, and the players themselves aren’t visiting.



In February, the mayors of Portland, Bangor and Brewer asked if the Patriots would bring the Super Bowl trophy to Maine’s two largest cities. But today the mayors of just Bangor and Brewer announced that it will be on display at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Why the visit appears to be skipping Maine’s largest city and economic hub was not clear.



“I think they found out that I’m a Giants fan,” said Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling, with a chuckle.



Strimling said he hasn’t heard from the Patriots either way about whether the trophy with be brought here and said that Portland would “roll out the red carpet” if it does get a visit.



But he joked that the “Kraft-Brady-Trump connection” might prevent a visit to the left-leaning city. — Jake Bleiberg

Portland painter accuses Sessions of perjury — A Portland artist is among the more than two dozen people from five states who are accusing Attorney General Jeff Sessions of lying to a Senate committee about his communications with Russian officials and then trying to it cover up in a complaint sent to the Department of Justice. Nathaniel Larrabee, whose paintings have been displayed in various local galleries and the Portland Museum of Art, accuses Sessions of perjury in the complaint sent to the department’s three investigative branches by his relative, Boston lawyer J. Whitfield Larrabee. It is unclear how the Department of Justice will handle the request to investigate the alleged crime by its head. — Jake Bleiberg

Lawmakers blast Maine casino bid after lobbyist admits offshore backing — Michael Shepherd’s story from this morning has the quote of the day:

“I think we have major corruption issues in front of us here,” Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason, R-Lisbon Falls, the committee’s co-chairman, said after the hearing. “I would just say that if the government of Laos thinks you’re corrupt, we have a major problem.”

L.L. Bean buys local — Like its tote bags, boots and dog bed liners, L.L. Bean’s advertising will now be produced in Maine. The state’s best known retailer has hired The VIA Agency to lead its marketing and advertising efforts. L.L. Bean said it conducted a national search before settling on the Portland-based marketing firm. — Jake Bleiberg

The new ‘It’ trailer is horrifying — The reboot of the Stephen King movie that scarred me as a child will probably further traumatize me as an adult, if this trailer is any indication.

Tweet of the day

From Samantha Bee:

The Big Idea

‘Inside Alabama’s Auto Jobs Boom: Cheap Wages, Little Training, Crushed Limbs’ — Bloomberg reporter Peter Waldman takes a deep dive into the devastating consequences of southern auto-parts makers treating “people like interchangeable parts.”

