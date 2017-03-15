When you thought Portland couldn’t get any foodie-er

Good evening from the BDN Portland office on Congress Street. Tonight two Portland institutions received nominations for a prestigious culinary award; the city is doing its best to dig out; and the new Bayside Bowl is about to.

Eventide Oyster Co. and Allagash get James Beard nods — We will find out in May if the Middle Street oyster hotspot and Portland’s beloved Belgian ale god Rob Tod are thrust into the holy food fraternity of James Beard Awardees. Today the chef and brewer are likely celebrating as they were named finalists for the prestigious culinary award. To Eventide owner Arlin Smith, whose chefs Mike Wiley and Andrew Taylor are three-time nominees, this could be the year. “It legitimizes what we are doing. We are honored to be on there, it’s a respected award,” said Smith. “Hopefully this year we will take a medal home.” — Kathleen Pierce

Don’t eat the yellow snow or park in the yellow zone — A yellow zone parking ban has been declared from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. Vehicles left in the yellow zone might get towed at the owner’s expense. The yellow zone includes the downtown district bounded by Cumberland Avenue, Franklin Street, Commercial Street, and State Street. — Troy R. Bennett

Bayside Bowl Opens Thursday — It may be too early for rooftop bar action, but the swanky Bayside Bowl officially opens tomorrow. The new bowlingplex towers over growing East Bayside. There are eight new lanes, a mezzanine, a taco truck, an arcade and an epic roof for lounging. Co-owners Charlie Mitchell and Justin Alfond cut the ribbon tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. Bayside Bowl is at 58 Alder St. Strrrrrriiiiike one! — Kathleen Pierce



‘Come away o’ human child, to the waters and the wild’ — Local author Lisa Carey talks about her latest book “The Stolen Child” at the Maine Irish Heritage Center in Portland on Saturday at 4 p.m. The novel takes its name from a W.B. Yeats poem. It’s inspired by an Irish documentary chronicling the evacuation of the island of Inishark. The film will be shown, as well. — Troy R. Bennett

If corporations can do it … — New Zealand’s Whanganui River has become the first waterway in the world to be granted the same legal rights as a person, the BBC reports.

