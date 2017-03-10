Freeport business exec shakes up Portland’s craft beer scene

New owner of D.L. Geary Brewing Co. shakes things up|

Good evening from the BDN Portland office on Congress Street. Tonight winter is back, Geary’s has a new owner (and is being boycotted in the Old Port) and the St. Patrick’s Parade steps off Sunday

Shake up at D.L. Geary Brewing Co. — Alan Lapoint, the new owner of D.L. Geary Brewing Co. had to “right size” Maine’s oldest craft brewer this week and that’s left a bad taste in some Portlander’s pints. Bull Feeney’s is offering $1 pints of Gearys until it kicks and Crooners and Cocktails has yanked it too. Why? A longtime brewer was let go Thursday and shown the door. Kathleen Pierce has the full report.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Sunday — There will be pipers, steppers, kilts and the wearing o’ the green. There will also be street closures and likely tipsy leprechauns. So step lively! The Irish American Club of Maine hosts its annual St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday at noon. The parade starts at the Fish Pier on Commercial Street and heads down to Franklin Street. Note: Portions of Commercial Street will be closed to cars for an hour. Parking is still allowed on Commercial Street and on the parade route. Erin go Bragh!

If you see a big cat, run! — Channel 13 reports that a dog is missing in Falmouth, and police say a lynx or bobcat may be responsible. Falmouth police issued a warning to pet owners Thursday afternoon.

They wouldn’t go into too many details, and they didn’t have any photos, but they report that a small dog is missing less than a week after a resident spied a lynx in the area. The caution was raised for the Middle, Ledgewood and Pleasant Hill neighborhoods in Falmouth. Look out!

In other beer news, Shipyard goes local — For the first time in nearly 25 years, Portland-based Shipyard Brewing Company is using malt from Maine in its flagship Export Ale.

A partnership with Maine Malt House in Mapleton means that about 10 percent of the malt used in this popular beer is grown as barley and malted in Aroostook County.

“The logistics for Maine brewers are tough, any time brewers can get anything local there are benefits,” said brewery spokesman Marty Jones. “This puts local terrior into the beer.”

Last call for Maine Restaurant Week — Take advantage of the festive and affordable dining showcase that ends Sunday. To close out the tasty two weeks, on Sunday a self-guided cocktail and paired bites walking tour swerves through the Old Port and Arts District’s restaurants and bars. It’s a delicious way to spend the afternoon. See the lineup of participating locations and get tickets online. Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

