Lawsuit names alleged gunman in 2014 Sangillo’s shooting

Southern Maine is expected to get 6 to 10 inches of snow tonight. So there’s another citywide parking ban scheduled for 10 pm. Details here.

What we’re talking about

Two high-profile Portland shootings linked by same alleged gunman — Jake Bleiberg reports that a lawsuit points to a connection between two recent shootings. Namely, they both allegedly have the same gunman.

More than three years after the unsolved shooting outside Sangillo’s Tavern that led to the notorious bar’s forced closure, the victim has stepped forward to accuse a man now awaiting trial for a 2015 murder.

Police still have not made an arrest in the 2014 shooting, which they have called “complicated.”

But the victim says what happened that night was simple. …

A developer wants to build the city’s first waterfront hotel — Randy Billings of the Press Herald reports that the plan calls for a four-story hotel with restaurants, and a four-story office building.

The project also includes a parking garage and would be located on the harbor side of Commercial Street, next to a controversial condominium development that decades ago sparked a citywide referendum to prevent development from pushing out commercial fishing and other waterfront-dependent uses. While rules have changed since then to allow developments such as restaurants and offices, past efforts to build a waterfront hotel have never succeeded.

7 Portland chefs and eateries are James Beard semifinalists — Here’s the full list of places and people in Maine:

Best New Restaurant

Drifter’s Wife, Portland

Outstanding Baker

Alison Pray, Standard Baking Company, Portland

Outstanding Bar Program

Portland Hunt + Alpine Club, Portland

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Ilma Lopez, Piccolo, Portland

Outstanding Restaurant

Chase’s Daily, Belfast

Fore Street, Portland

Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Professional

Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company, Portland

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Cara Stadler, Tao Yuan, Brunswick

Best Chef Northeast

Brian Hill, Francine Bistro, Camden

Ravin Nakjaroen, Long Grain, Camden

Keiko Suzuki Steinberger, Suzuki Sushi Bar, Rockland

Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley, Eventide Oyster Company, Portland

Protest planned at USM for controversial GOP speaker — It’s a response to Republican state Rep. Larry Lockman’s plan to give a speech called “Alien Invasion: Fixing the Immigrant Crisis,” at USM. Here’s our story from last week on it.

A song for the mammoth icicles in your life — Portland singer and songwriter Jenny Van West wrote a song for these days of freezes, thaws, freezes and leak-inducing ice dams on the eaves of your roof. She calls it the, “God-d@#$-confounded-no-way-to-get-around-it … ice dam blues.” — Troy R. Bennett

Tweet of the day

From Christopher Hayes:

The Big Idea

‘The Strange Case Of The Russian Diplomat Who Got His Head Smashed In On Election Day’ — Buzzfeed’s Ali Watkins reports on the mystery surrounding the death:

Police officers said the death of Sergei Krivov — his name revealed here publicly for the first time — looked natural, and listed the case as closed.

But who was Krivov? And how did he really die? Three months after he was found dead, as tensions between the U.S. and Russia reach a fever pitch, the New York City medical examiner isn’t sure he had a heart attack after all.

