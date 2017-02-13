The SoPo bar where Ted Williams partied might close

Good evening from the BDN Portland snowstorm outpost at Payson Park. Here was the scene from the office today:

Tonight’s parking ban starts at 10 p.m. Here are the details. School is out tomorrow

Garbage and recycling collection are back on, though.

What we’re talking about

‘This is Maine and it’s going to snow’ — That is the title of a beloved Troy R. Bennett tune that I like to remind people about every time it snows a ton. (On a related note, have you shoveled your sidewalk yet?)

Troy continued his snow coverage today by strapping a video camera to his sidecar motorcycle and cruising around the city.

The city and jetport meanwhile, were closed, leaving reporter Jake Bleiberg stranded in New Jersey. (God help him.)

Here’s the skinny from BDN data maestro Darren Fishell on which cities and towns got hit the hardest.

The most snowfall was in Island Falls, Cary Plantation and Starks, which all reported more than 25 inches. Portland, meanwhile, had 15.1 inches at the airport, as of 1 p.m.

South Portland bar where sports titans partied at risk of closing — The building that houses the Griffin Club, a South Portland bar that served many of New England’s sports greats over its nearly 50 years in business, is on the market. And that means it’s likely to be torn down and replaced with condos, according to Scott Parker, who owns the bar but not the building. “For the price [the owner] is asking, some out-of-stater is probably going to come in knocking it down and putting up a bunch of condos,” Parker said. — Jake Bleiberg

The city might sell a downtown parking lot — The city might sell the lot on Spring Street by the Cross Insurance Arena, making $1.2 million in the deal, and adding $35,000 a year to its tax rolls once it becomes private property, Randy Billings of the Press Herald reported. “The transaction would allow the city to finalize its long-term goal of relocating the Public Works Department out of the Bayside neighborhood, freeing up about 4 acres … for redevelopment near the downtown area,” he wrote

Living on a boat in a snowstorm — WCSH’s Bill Green spoke with a guy who lives at DiMillo’s Marina in the harbor. It turns out that life on a boat is not so bad, even in a snowstorm.

Mainer takes home a Grammy — Drew Taggart has come a long way in the 10 years since doing his senior project on electronic music at Freeport High School, as the Press Herald’s Ray Routhier reported. On Sunday, pop duo The Chainsmokers, of which Taggart is half, won the Grammy Award for best dance recording for their song “Don’t Let Me Down,” an infectious bass-heavy number featuring Daya. The Chainsmokers, whose other member is Alex Pall, were beaten in the two other categories that they had been nominated for, but Taggart, 27, was nonetheless overjoyed at the win. “!!!!!!,” he posted on Twitter following the announcement. — Jake Bleiberg

