The time that Portland swallowed a neighboring city to steal its voters

On a winter’s day in 1899, the city of Deering vanished from the map of Maine. It was eaten up by its hungry neighbor to the east, which wanted its land and its Republican voters.

A bill approved by Legislature in Augusta, and signed by Gov. Llewellyn Powers, forcibly annexed Deering to Portland on Feb. 6, 1899. Its municipal courts were dissolved, its city offices rendered redundant and its high school was taken over by its biggest local rival.

Portland was hemorrhaging Republicans, who had long ruled the city, to Deering’s upscale suburbs. It’s tree-lined neighborhoods were very attractive to city businessmen who could now ride the quick and efficient electric trolleys to their jobs downtown. Meanwhile, working-class, Irish and Italians — allied with the Democratic Party — were making gains on the peninsula. In an effort to retain control, Republican city leaders set their sights on Deering.

The year before, on March 7, 1898, Portland voted overwhelmingly to annex Deering. The next day, Deering voters rejected the same proposal. So, Portland lawmakers looked to Augusta for help, and got it, in the form of forced annexation.

At that time, Deering was less than 30 years old. It was born when the town of Saccarappa split into Westbrook and Deering in 1871. Later, it incorporated into a city in 1892. The Oddfellows Block at Woodfords Corner was Deering City Hall.

Its motto was: Deering, city of homes. Its property tax revenue must have looked delicious to Portland, too.

Portland, long squeezed into its narrow peninsula and left with no land left to develop, gained 9,381 acres in the deal, from Back Cove to the Presumpscot River. It also inherited 7,500 taxpaying residents.

Maybe Portland can use this same tactic again. Budget problems got you down, Mayor Strimling? Maybe we could annex Cumberland Foreside or Shore in Road Cape Elizabeth.

Just sayin’.

Disclaimer: I’m not a historian. I owe everything I know to the dedicated research of those who have come before me. These character sketches and historical tidbits are assembled from multiple (often antique) sources and sprinkled with my own conjecture. I’m happy to be set straight or to learn more.