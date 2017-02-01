Legal settlement breaks down between Portland police and Black Lives Matter protestors

The deal stuck between Black Lives Matter protesters and the local district attorney appeared to break down Wednesday over a disagreement about the logistics of a meeting between police and protesters, according protesters’ lawyers.

The 17 adults arrested last July charged with misdemeanors after the July 2016 protest were scheduled sit down to talk over their differences with Portland police Wednesday in a so-called restorative justice program. The dialogue was a condition of a settlement agreement struck between the protestors and Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Ackerman, which would ultimately result in the criminal charges being dropped.



But that agreement was thrown into doubt Wednesday when police and protesters could not agree over whether to split the group into two separate sessions, said lawyer Tina Heather Nadeau, who represents Sarah Lazare.

The protesters were only willing to proceed if they were all if they could all be in one session, but officials wanted to two separate groups, Nadeau said. The facilitator of the meeting agreed to change the format for the protestors, but Ackerman canceled the meeting, the Press Herald reported.

Following the disagreement, Ackerman, District Attorney Stephanie Anderson, and Police Chief Michael Sauschuck walked out of the First Parish Church where the conversation was going to be held, according to Nadeau.



Nadeau said that Lazare returned from Chicago, where she now lives, to participate in the session.



The District Attorney and Portland Police are scheduled to hold a press conference on the matter at noon.