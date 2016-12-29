Here’s what’s going on around Portland on New Year’s Eve

Some call it amateur night, others go all out. If you’ve just realized that Saturday is New Year’s Eve, we’ve got your back.

Here’s a rundown of things happen in greater Portland to suit most tastes. (If all else fails the line at Bubba’s Sulky Lounge starts forming at 8 p.m.)

The Final Countdown The last day of 2016 also spells the end of Styxx nightclub. Portland’s LGBTQ club goes out with a bang, not a whimper. Dance the night away as the last hours of the year wind down in this late-night, rainbow cotillion. Styxx, 3 Spring St., Portland. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Taste of things to come Tipo, the Neapolitan pizza and pasta joint from the owners of Central Provisions, is a highly anticipated opening of 2017. Before its mid-January debut, get a preview with fellow foodies. Tipo Chef Mike Smith lays out an eight-course tasting menu at Central Provisions that should leave you swooning. Seatings are at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $220 for two. Call 805-1085.

Merriment on Munjoy Hill hotspot Lolita will be all aglow Saturday night as Spanish sparkling wine greets all who sign up for the prix fixe menu in this stunning vinoteca and asador. The restaurant with a wood-fired oven lays out a multi-course dinner featuring scallops, ribeye and foie gras. Add wine pairings, meet new friends and the new year is officially off to a great start. A few seats remain on the early side. Call 775-5652 for tickets. www.lolita-portland.com/events. Lolita, 90 Congress St.

Go Mediterranean The Moet will be flowing in the large, brightly colored, voluminous restaurant — as will the martini luge on the terrace. Live music and a champagne toast at midnight round out the big city vibe. A four-course meal and glass of prosecco is $55. Tiqa, 327 Commercial St., http://tiqa.net.

Off the peninsula, off the hook Woodford F & B gets festive at 10 p.m. when the caviar, American country ham, oysters (fresh and Rockefeller), house cocktails and copious bubbles come out. Bring your noisemakers and funny hats for the countdown at midnight. Woodford F&B, 660 Forest Ave. 200-8503

Jazz it up in the country Farm fresh food, live jazz, relaxing setting. It must be New Year’s Eve at Gather in Yarmouth. Save room for lobster puff pastry, grilled Maine rib eye, and a gelato banana split. Crack out your best J. Crew duds and get on down. Gather, 189 Main St., Yarmouth. Call 847-3250 to book your seat.

Extra: New Year’s Day brunch Local 188 hosts a paella fest on Jan 1. It’s a $15 all-you-can-eat seafood, meat and veggie paella party. Hangover cures never tasted this good. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 685 Congress St., Portland.