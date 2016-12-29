The snow isn’t slowing down life in Portland

Laura Newman plays hockey with her family (from left) Charlie, 11, Jonall, 14, and Jeff Norris on the pond at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Thursday morning in the snow. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The sky was spitting snow over the city before 9 a.m. but it didn’t seem to slow much down. I’ve got a bit of a cold, myself, so I decided to hit the bricks early, knowing I’d fade into a box of tissues and cough drops by mid afternoon.
Pictures were easy to come by. Folks frolicked in the park, filled buckets with sand and shoveled a bit, even though there was less than an inch on the ground.
Now, I’m watching it come down over the rim of a cup of tea. I hope you are, too. Stay warm out there. Drive slow and give a thought to folks sleeping rough tonight in the elements.
Charlie Norris, 11, plays hockey with his father Jeff on the pond at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Thursday morning in the snow. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Gemma Dufor squeegees the condensation off the windows at Casco Variety on Commercial Street in Portland on Thursday as the snow falls outside. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A man and woman cross Pearl Street in Portland on Thursday while a storm starts dumping snow on the city. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A gull leaves tracks in the snow in Portland on Thursday. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A man takes pictures with his phone on the Portland waterfront on Thursday. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Lloyd Jones shovels snow off a portion of the Casco Bay Lines terminal in Portland on Thursday. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A loon swims on the Portland waterfront on Thursday amid the falling snow. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Brian French (from left) Kenny Wayne and Mark Steven Thompson endure the snow and cold on Portland’s waterfront Thursday morning. The trio said they’d slept outdoors together the night before. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Dick Baker gets his share of salted sand from the public pile in Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Thursday morning as the snow starts to fall. Troy R. Bennett | BDN