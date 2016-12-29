The snow isn’t slowing down life in Portland

The sky was spitting snow over the city before 9 a.m. but it didn’t seem to slow much down. I’ve got a bit of a cold, myself, so I decided to hit the bricks early, knowing I’d fade into a box of tissues and cough drops by mid afternoon.

Pictures were easy to come by. Folks frolicked in the park, filled buckets with sand and shoveled a bit, even though there was less than an inch on the ground.

Now, I’m watching it come down over the rim of a cup of tea. I hope you are, too. Stay warm out there. Drive slow and give a thought to folks sleeping rough tonight in the elements.