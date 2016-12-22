Portland mourns 32 homeless people who died in city in 2016

Top: Mollie Flahaven lights a candle with her daughter Claire, 8, in Portland’s Monument Square on Wednesday during a vigil in memory of people from the city’s homeless community who died in the past year. Bottom left: The candlelight procession makes its way to Monument Square. Bottom right: Author and musician Phil Hoose leads sing-alongs during the vigil. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Tabitha Carlson lay her head against her boyfriend’s chest in Monument Square Wednesday night. She looked down into the white candle she held and wept while 32 names were read aloud. Each name belonged to a member of Portland’s homeless community who died in the past year.
“I knew most of them,” said Carlson, who was also recently homeless. “I knew a lot of the people who passed away this year, unfortunately.”
The annual candlelit vigil, remembering the dead on the longest night of the year, drew more than 100 people. It was organized by Preble Street, Mercy Hospital, Maine Medical Center and the City of Portland.
This year’s total, tabulated since last Dec. 21, is down from the 2015 total of 44. That was an all-time high, according to Donna Yellen of Preble Street.
“We’re thankful for that,” said Yellen.
The number of deaths does not only reflect those who died on the streets. It takes into account anyone who has recently experienced homelessness, whether he or she died on the streets, in temporary housing or at a hospital, according to Yellen.
At least three of those who died this year were veterans, she said.
A study released this year by the National Health Care for the Homeless Council found that the average life expectancy for people who are homeless to be 12 years shorter than the general U.S. population. The average citizen can expect to live 78.8 years, while a homeless person is only likely to make it to 66.5.
Candles flicker in Portland’s Monument Square on Wednesday during a vigil in memory of 32 people from the city’s homeless community who died in the past year. The annual remembrance ceremony always takes place at the start of the longest night of the year. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Isabel (from left) Elizabeth and Sophie Szatkowski sing in Portland’s Monument Square on Wednesday during a vigil in memory of people from the city’s homeless community who died in the past year. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Irene Merrow lights a candle in honor of one of 32 people from Portland’s homeless who died in the past year at an annual remembrance ceremony in Monument Square on Wednesday. The vigil always takes place at the start of the longest night of the year. Troy R. Bennett | BDN